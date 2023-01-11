Support Local Journalism


In this eleventh book from best-selling author Greg Kihlström of The Agile Brand, readers are guided through the elements of a 1:1, customer-first, employee-driven enterprise that includes seven key elements, why they are important, and how to implement them.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Between consumer demands for more personalized and greater data privacy and competitive pressures to provide better omnichannel customer experiences, brands are faced with a dilemma: build a foundation for the future of customer relationships or lose relevancy in a crowded marketplace.


