Debuting author Tanner Heil announces the publication of 'A-Z Victory'
BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanner Heil marks his debut in the publishing scene with the release of "A-Z Victory" (published by Balboa Press), an essential guide to growing mentally strong and physically healthy through the application of affirmation.
Affirmation is a form of self-talk that supports the mind, body and spirit. This psychological technique can be used by anyone and is a great way to create self-belief and personal empowerment. "A-Z Victory" is an affirmation book listed in alphabetical order. Each word is provided with definition to help the reader better understand each affirmation and replace their self-defeatist attitudes, negative internal narrative and self-destructive beliefs. Included as well are quotes and poetry that offer emotional support or encouragement.
"We all need emotional support at times and affirmation is a supplement to the diverse needs of society," Heil says. "I want the readers to feel empowered by this book. I want readers to feel empowered by affirmation to cultivate positive attitude and action."
About the Author
Tanner Heil is an American-born affirmation teacher devoted to serving the needs of mental and physical health in all beings. He is a hardworking man who lives a humble life as a fisherman. When is not out at sea, he spends his time teaching the powerful application of affirmation. This is his first publication.
