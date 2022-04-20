Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Debuting author Tanner Heil announces the publication of 'A-Z Victory'

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanner Heil marks his debut in the publishing scene with the release of "A-Z Victory" (published by Balboa Press), an essential guide to growing mentally strong and physically healthy through the application of affirmation.

Affirmation is a form of self-talk that supports the mind, body and spirit. This psychological technique can be used by anyone and is a great way to create self-belief and personal empowerment. "A-Z Victory" is an affirmation book listed in alphabetical order. Each word is provided with definition to help the reader better understand each affirmation and replace their self-defeatist attitudes, negative internal narrative and self-destructive beliefs. Included as well are quotes and poetry that offer emotional support or encouragement.

"We all need emotional support at times and affirmation is a supplement to the diverse needs of society," Heil says. "I want the readers to feel empowered by this book. I want readers to feel empowered by affirmation to cultivate positive attitude and action."

Regardless of age, "A-Z Victory" will appeal to all those who want to become better versions of themselves. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839478-a-z-victory to get a copy.

"A-Z Victory"

By Tanner Heil

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982279721

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982279707

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982279714

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Tanner Heil is an American-born affirmation teacher devoted to serving the needs of mental and physical health in all beings. He is a hardworking man who lives a humble life as a fisherman. When is not out at sea, he spends his time teaching the powerful application of affirmation. This is his first publication.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com

 

SOURCE BalboaPress

Tags