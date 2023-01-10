Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling and award-winning author and pet medium Rob Gutro's tenth book, "Pets and the Afterlife 4: Messages from Spirit Cats," published on January 10, 2023. While on Kindle pre-order, the book already reached #1 on Amazon under the Pet Grief category.

This fourth volume in pet medium Rob's "Pets and the Afterlife series" of books focuses solely on communications from cats in the afterlife. Readers will learn how cats communicate from spirit and learn about the many signs you can look for from their own cats. In addition, there is a special chapter by a licensed professional on how to cope with loss and grief. Through personal stories, pet parents relate how their cats in spirit gave them signs and messages either directly or through Rob's communications.  


