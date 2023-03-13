Support Local Journalism


B. J. Gonzalvo announces the release of 'Music: The Art of Togetherness'

MILL CREEK, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through his journey as a psychologist, a musician, and a spiritual seeker, B. J. Gonzalvo distills music's transcendent power to move people, elevate their worship, and transform their lives, their relationships, and society.


