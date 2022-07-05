Author Hopes to Inspire Others to Live Full Lives and Follow Their Passions
VELSERBROEK, Netherlands, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born with a congenital muscle and joint disorder, author Hanneke Boot has spent large portions of her life in and out of surgeries, physical therapy, and doctor's offices. Over time, she began to document her life in the form of journal entries and blogs. Boot compiled these stories into her new book "Ain't No Mountain High Enough".
Beginning in January 2015 and running through June 2018, Boot documents her feelings, thoughts, and activities in a diary format, which she shares in "Ain't No Mountain High Enough". She narrates how being born with a physical disability guarantees obstacles in life, but explains how those obstacles become challenges, and they can be overcome through humor and by nurturing talents and passions.
For Boot, one of her great passions is painting. At 18 she found that painting with her mouth was easier than painting with her hands. She continued following her passion and is now a member of the International Association of Mouth and Foot Painters.
"I was born with a muscle disease, but that doesn't mean life is hard." Boot explained "I'm an adventurer. I've slept in the desert of Morocco, and I've gone diving in the Red Sea of Egypt. I hope my book encourages readers to never give up, and to pursue their talents."
"Ain't No Mountain High Enough: From Disability to Possibility"
Hanneke Boot was born in 1962 with a congenital muscle and joint disorder that has required several surgeries. She studied social sciences in university. Boot is a writer and talented artist who publishes art cards, diaries, calendars, and reproductions via publishing houses. For more information, visit http://www.hannekeboot.nl.