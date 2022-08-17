SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new e-book, The Hybrid42 Oscar Slap: God swings at screens, James Patrick Nagle claims that after reverse engineering quantum computer technology (QCT), he can prove that the universe is the product of QCT and that all use of language and storytelling are QCT constructs. QCT, the book claims, is simulation technology that makes it possible to create the illusion of alternate dimensions to which every work of storytelling and every conversation between humans can be reduced.
New Book Unveils Ancient Knowledge Proving Reality is Quantum Computer Simulation
- By James Patrick Nagle - Author
