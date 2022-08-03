Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Specialized coaching and business development resources for small business owners that prefer to transact in Spanish.

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's about time! How many times has a Spanish-preferred business owner wanted to take advantage of the latest tools available to all business owners only to find it's not offered in Spanish? Even worse, how many times have they been told that the tool or platform is available in Spanish only to discover that it's an incorrect translation (or even worse, a browser translator)? Well, those days are over! Upleveling Your Business announces the launch of its coaching program and of The Digital Entrepreneurship Success Academy in Spanish! Upleveling Your Business (UYB) is a coaching and learning platform dedicated to improving the overall function of a business.

Tags