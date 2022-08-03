...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Specialized coaching and business development resources for small business owners that prefer to transact in Spanish.
SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's about time! How many times has a Spanish-preferred business owner wanted to take advantage of the latest tools available to all business owners only to find it's not offered in Spanish? Even worse, how many times have they been told that the tool or platform is available in Spanish only to discover that it's an incorrect translation (or even worse, a browser translator)? Well, those days are over! Upleveling Your Business announces the launch of its coaching program and of The Digital Entrepreneurship Success Academy in Spanish! Upleveling Your Business (UYB) is a coaching and learning platform dedicated to improving the overall function of a business.
The program includes a variety of coaches, each of whom has their own specialty. Clients of UYB receive coaching on those aspects of their business where they need the most help. "We felt that the way most coaching programs are structured are outdated. You get assigned a coach and you work with that coach, regardless of the business challenge you might be facing. With us, you work with the coach that will best help to resolve an issue," said Kristen David, the founder and CEO of Upleveling Your Business.
David came up with the idea for UYB when she herself was having trouble with certain parts of her business. She looked for resources that might be able to help her and what she found was extremely limited. It all focused on one area of business rather than providing help across the whole range of business issues that can come up.
In order for the program in Spanish to deliver the same value that the English program does, it was necessary that the coaching element work the same way. "We knew we'd need to have coaches across every aspect of running a business, from financial controls, to marketing, to management and more," said David.
For the Spanish program, Kristen and her team vetted dozens of coaches not only for their business acumen, but for language fluency. Each must be able to speak Spanish natively and have cultural understanding. The Spanish program will be launched on August 2; giveaways and promotional pricing planned for those who sign up early. For more information contact clientengagement@uplevelingyourbusiness.com.