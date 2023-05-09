Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Marler Argues that Abbott Infant Formula Outbreak and Recall were Preventable.

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Marler, a food safety attorney, has launched a campaign with t-shirts stating, "For Babies Sake, Make Cronobacter sazakii Reportable". After reviewing the investigation into the Abbot infant formula outbreak and recall, Marler believes that it could have been prevented if the law required reporting Cronobacter sazakii as an adulterant in food. Currently only two states require reporting of Cronobacter sazakii.  


Tags