Simplified protocols come as interest grows for booking 2023 Alaska cruises

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is pleased with the recent announcement of the lifting of Canadian pandemic border restrictions. Under the new guidelines, Canadian border vaccination and testing requirements are no longer necessary, which is an important step for the cruise industry in simplifying the travel process for itineraries to Alaska and Canada.

