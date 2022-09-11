Support Local Journalism


Steven P. Miskimens debuts first children's book in "Digger the Dog" series

YELM, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the bedtime stories he created for his granddaughter, Steven P. Miskimens has released his first children's book, "Digger's Rainy Day." In the book, Miskimens tells the story of a loveable yellow dog and his adventure on a less than perfect day.

