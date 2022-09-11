Steven P. Miskimens debuts first children's book in "Digger the Dog" series
YELM, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the bedtime stories he created for his granddaughter, Steven P. Miskimens has released his first children's book, "Digger's Rainy Day." In the book, Miskimens tells the story of a loveable yellow dog and his adventure on a less than perfect day.
In this sweet tale, Digger, a dog with a passion for digging holes wherever he goes, wakes up one morning to dark clouds and rain. He sets out on a rainy-day adventure around the neighborhood to find the perfect spot for a new hole. Will he find a good place to dig, despite the rain?
"The pandemic, on many different levels, put a damper on everyone's lives," Miskimens said. "But despite COVID-19 throwing a wrench in our everyday plans, I was able to use the opportunity to spend time writing stories for my granddaughter. Some of Digger's journeys are actually inspired by her"
Just like Digger, Miskimens was able to find the good in a bad situation. In addition to dedicating more time to his family, he was able dedicate more time to his aspiration. Each week he would write her a story that her mom would read to her every Sunday evening.
Miskimens said, "I came up with the story of Digger and his many adventures and she was so excited by Digger's experiences that I thought other children might enjoy them as well."
"Digger's Rainy Day" is a family affair for Miskimens, with his son and daughter-in-law contributing the illustrations for the story. It is the first book in a planned series of adventures, featuring the adventurous pup.
Steven Miskimens earned a degree in business and has been working for years while waiting to fulfill his passion of making kids smile through his stories. "Digger's Rainy Day" is his first children's book. For more information visit https://diggerstories.com/. To find the most up to date information, look for Diggerstories on the official Facebook page.