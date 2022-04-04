Through the "Stay Eastside" program, participating hotels in Kirkland and Redmond are offering $100 vouchers in Redmond's "Geek Out Gold" or "Kirkland Ca$h" community currencies. Guests staying at least two nights at the hotels are encouraged to spend the vouchers for shopping and dining with local businesses.
REDMOND, Wash. and KIRKLAND, Wash., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch of a major regional tourism campaign, "Stay Eastside" (StayEastside.com), launches today - aimed at supporting hotels and boosting small businesses in the cities of Redmond and Kirkland. The promotional partnership between the Eastside cities spotlights 14 hotel properties and over 150 participating businesses in the two communities.
Through the "Stay Eastside" program, each city is offering $100 vouchers in Redmond's Geek Out Gold or Kirkland Ca$h community currencies. Guests staying at least two nights at participating hotels receive the vouchers and are encouraged to spend the funds for dining, shopping and other activities in the city where their hotel is located. The promotion is limited to the first 1,000 guest bookings, or 500 in each city, as visitors "Check In" and reserve their hotel stay exclusively through StayEastside.com.
With many businesses still facing challenges created by the pandemic, "Stay Eastside" is focused on attracting hotel guests while supporting a growing list of participating businesses in both cities. It is backed by the City of Redmond and City of Kirkland, Experience Redmond, OneRedmond, Explore Kirkland and Shop Local Kirkland.
For local small businesses, vouchers spent by hotel guests work like cash when redeemed and they are reimbursed at 100 percent face value of the currencies. Participating businesses include an attractive mix of restaurants, retailers, bakeries, boutiques, a variety of activities, galleries, salons, bookstores, pet supply stores and more.
The City of Redmond's funding for the program is generated from revenues from a one percent (1%) lodging tax reserved for tourism marketing, while the City of Kirkland's support for the campaign is funded through America Rescue Plan Act relief funds intended for local economic impact support.
The new regional program builds on the success of the "You Stay, We Pay" promotion developed by the City of Redmond in 2021. With hotels and small businesses facing difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that effort generated 530 new guest bookings resulting in 1,550 room night reservations over a two-month period. The city's $50,000 marketing investment resulted in a more than five-fold return in economic impacts totaling $268,750.
Given the impressive results of that incentive program, the two Eastside cities committed to the collaborative "Stay Eastside" campaign in 2022 to maximize marketing efforts spotlighting combined visitor offerings in both communities.
"You Stay, We Pay" revealed an emphasis on "staycation" travel, with 92% of the respondents visiting from Seattle, nearby cities and other parts of the state. Hoteliers and local businesses welcome the bolstered regional campaign with the introduction of "Stay Eastside" this week.
"It's a terrific value proposition that generated a lot of room nights for us last year. Moreover, last year's initiative helped us to keep people on our payroll," said Dan Angellar, general manager of the Seattle Marriott Redmond, echoing the experience of other hoteliers. "It attracted many families and couples, almost exclusively from cities in the Puget Sound area.
Kirkland's participation in "Stay Eastside" has hotels and businesses in that city looking forward to the added exposure to new customers.
"It's exciting for us and we're thankful for the support it brings our way," said Joanna Reis, co-owner of The Box & Burgers Eatery in Kirkland's Totem Lake area. Well-reviewed and known for its burgers and Asian fusion cuisine, Reis said their business remains in recovery mode due to factors related to the pandemic. "We know the marketing behind this effort will attract new visitors to our area and we look forward to welcoming them."
Located just east of Seattle, the cities of Kirkland and Redmond provide visitors with a myriad of experiences and attractions including word-class shopping, a wide range of casual and fine dining options, galleries, personal care services and more. Visitors will find an array of nearby parks, trails, riverside or waterfront walks and wide-open spaces, with activities just minutes from the two cities' hotels.
Note: Reservations must be made through StayEastside.com. Booking through a third-party website, such as Expedia or Booking.com will not qualify.
