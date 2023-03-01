Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Wall Street Journal reported that a classified assessment from the Department of Energy concluded the COVID pandemic likely arose from a lab leak, although their confidence level in that assessment was said to be low. But today, Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD announced the publication of a scientific paper which reveals evidence of dangerous research, and direct sequencing data discovered in data found in GeneBank files which showed synthetic biology experiments being conducted with thegreater than 30% lethal MERS coronavirus. This follows previous publications of laboratory research on the greater than 60% lethal Nipah virus and an H7N9 influenza virus (39% lethality) contaminating laboratories in China, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Genomes don't play politics." Dr. Quay said. "This is the third example of unpublished coronavirus and influenza synthetic biology experiments contaminating laboratories in China."


Tags