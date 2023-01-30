Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Center)

Despite Travel Rebound Optimism, 58% of Businesses Have Outdated or No Travel and Expense Policies

SEATTLE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, today released insights from its fourth annual Expense Management Trends survey, revealing that despite an uncertain economic environment, over a third of respondents (36%) plan to spend more than $250k annually on travel, with 16% expected to spend over $500k. Other findings include the need for updated expense management checks and balances, as businesses remain plagued by outdated processes that make cost control and budget compliance difficult in challenging economic times.


