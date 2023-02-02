New ez1099 2022 for tax professionals offers anytime, anywhere processing for 1098 and 1099 Tax forms. Download and test drive this innovative software at halfpricesoft.com.
TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ez1099 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com will allow businesses and tax professionals to file 1099 forms online in minutes. File one or thousands of forms 1099, 1099 NEC, 1099-MISC, 1098, 3921, 3922, 5498, & W-2G from anywhere to beat the upcoming deadlines. It's fast, easy and secure.
See deadlines below:
1. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-nec with the IRS on or before January 31, 2023 using either paper or electronic filing procedures.
2. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-misc with the IRS by February 28, 2023, if you file on paper, or March 31, 2023, if you file electronically.
3. Form 1096 must accompany all paper submissions.
"Tax preparers and accountants efile forms in minutes with e1099 software for the upcoming deadline." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. 1099 filing software makes it simple to create, issue, send and e-file 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC and more. Get started with a free trial today! https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp
ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and new 1099NEC form.
ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).
The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:
ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies
Print in bulk for faster processing
Quick data importing feature
Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification
Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge
Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features
Can now process correction forms
Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation 30 day test drive today at
