“Tuhaymani'chi Pal Waniqa” (The Water Flows Always) is the first of a series of global films highlighting Indigenous Peoples from the Wayfinders Circle (www.WayfindersCircle.org), and will make its world premiere on May 20, 2023 at the Seattle International Film Festival.

 By Nia Tero

In the first of a series of global films highlighting Indigenous Peoples from the Wayfinders Circle, water and culture bring together a father and daughter fighting to protect their homelands in Southern California.

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Tuhaymani'chi Pal Waniqa (The Water Flows Always) is an official selection for the Academy Award-qualifying 2023 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). It is the first release in an upcoming series of films created by the Wayfinders Circle – a global network of Indigenous guardians who protect their lands, waters, and territories, and are dedicated to sharing the transformative potential of Indigenous lifeways.


