Drivers who want to buy the new 2023 Ford Maverick truck can purchase the same at the Bickford Ford dealership.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford is proud to announce the availability of the latest 2023 Ford Maverick. The all-new compact pickup truck is the perfect combination of fuel efficiency, utility and technology, making it a game-changer in the automotive industry. The 2023 Ford Maverick is designed for urban and suburban drivers looking for a versatile, efficient and comfortable vehicle. It also features a spacious and configurable interior that can accommodate up to five passengers and a variety of cargo.
In addition to its fuel efficiency and versatility, the 2023 Ford Maverick is also packed with advanced technology features. The truck comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that supports Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, along with various driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
At Bickford Ford, customers can not only purchase the latest 2023 Ford Maverick, but they can also take advantage of a variety of vehicle services. The dealership has a state-of-the-art service center staffed with certified technicians who can perform routine maintenance, repairs and upgrades on all Ford vehicles, including the Maverick. Additionally, Bickford Ford offers a variety of financing options, including lease and purchase agreements, to help customers get the best deal possible. Customers can get in touch with the dealership sales team to learn more about the new Ford Maverick.
The 2023 Ford Maverick is now available at the Bickford Ford dealership, and customers are encouraged to test drive the latest compact pickup truck today. They can visit the dealership at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290 or call 866-489-3673 to connect with the sales team. Customers can browse the dealership's website here: http://www.bickford.net.