Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

 By Universities Space Research Association

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is proud to announce the establishment of a new Council – the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Science and Technology Council (HBCU S&T Council). This Council aims at fostering more collaborative opportunities for R&D in space-related disciplines between USRA, HBCU faculty and students, and the federal government.

USRA, a non-profit organization that conducts innovative research in space-related science, technology, and engineering, recognizes the importance of a collaborative team to drive innovation and progress. The HBCU S&T Council will serve as a platform offering HBCU faculty and students the ability to partner and engage in research projects, professional development, and networking opportunities with USRA and its government sponsors in a variety of space- and aeronautics-related fields.


Tags