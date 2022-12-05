Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Carly Rae Jepsen performs the theme song

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the world is getting a little cuter and kinder with the arrival of Hello Kitty: Super Style!, coming exclusively to Amazon Kids+ on December 7.  Along with a cast of beloved Sanrio characters and a few new friends, global pop culture icon Hello Kitty makes her 3D debut in this new Amazon Kids+ Original animated series, created for viewers ages 5-8. The series is a continuation of Sanrio's commitment to build emotional connections with existing and new generations of fans through digital content that encourages a community of kindness and inclusivity.


Tags