Clinical trials rely on volunteer populations that can be challenging to access and monitor. Inadequate diversity in clinical trials leads to unreliable results. Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, CEO & Founder of Jeeva Informatics, is leading the way to enable greater collaboration, diversity, inclusion, and access to decentralized clinical trials, particularly for underrepresented minorities.

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversity and inclusion in clinical trials are critical to achieving accurate and reliable results.(1) Participation in clinical trials is voluntary, and individuals of different ages, genders, races, ethnicities, genetic backgrounds, geographic locations, and environments will respond differently to the same treatments. An effective way to achieve diversity in clinical trials is through decentralization with standardized procedures across multiple sites.(2) To facilitate the efficient execution of multi-center clinical trials globally, Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, Founder and CEO of Jeeva Informatics, and his team have developed the modular Jeeva™ eClinical Cloud.


