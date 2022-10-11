J Strongwater Rock Boxes

J Strongwater Rock Boxes

 By J Strongwater

J Strongwater Rock Boxes Honor Elton John, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J Strongwater is thrilled to announce the launch of its high design, luxury box collection, 'Rock Boxes.' The J Strongwater Rock Boxes are timeless, featuring 14k gold plating and over 1,000 "Rocks," a nod to the hand-set Swarovski crystals. This inaugural line of 'Rock Boxes' commemorates iconic music legends, including The Beatles, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

