The nation's longest-running edtech and workforce technology VC has generated outsized returns and measurable social impact by investing in evidence-based solutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Markets Venture Partners, the nation's premier edtech and workforce technology venture capital firm today announced that it successfully raised more than $160M for its new fund, New Markets Education Partners III, LP. Founded in 2002, this is the DC-based firm's fifth fund and is specifically designed to advance New Markets' strategy of investing in early- and growth-stage companies with demonstrated efficacy in improving student and workforce outcomes.


