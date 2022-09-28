Rippl Logo

Rippl Raises $32 Million to Build the Future of Mental Health Care for Seniors

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rippl, a mental health company focused on caring for seniors with dementia and other neurocognitive conditions, launched today with $32 million in seed round funding led by ARCH Venture Partners and General Catalyst. The round also includes investment from GV, F-Prime Capital, and Mass General Brigham Ventures.

