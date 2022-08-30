Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"The Amazon Assignment" will partner with National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale to choose one aspiring photographer to venture deep into the Amazon Rainforest, where YACHAK's ingredients are sourced, and photograph the brand's reforestation efforts with non-profit One Tree Planted

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YACHAK Yerba Mate Energy Tea announces a photography contest offering one talented individual the assignment of a lifetime. Together with National Geographic photographer and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale, the Amazon Assignment from YACHAK will award one ambitious photographer the opportunity to head to the Amazon in Brazil this fall where they will document the brand's reforestation efforts with non-profit organization One Tree Planted. The plant-based energy tea brand sustainably sources its certified USDA Organic Yerba Mate–a local species of holly plant that provides a natural source of energy–from the central and southern regions of South America. As such, YACHAK is committed to giving back to the Amazon, its people and animals who live there, and aims to spread awareness of its reforestation work through the Amazon Assignment.

Tags