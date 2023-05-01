(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

Survey Highlights Technology and VC Ecosystem Expectations Amid Economic Uncertainty

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today released the findings from a new survey conducted by PitchBook's Institutional Research Group. The H1 2023 VC Tech Survey was administered to 58 venture capital (VC) investors across various industries and a wide range of fund sizes. The survey coincided with two significant events that are likely to have profound impacts on the VC industry – the frenetic adoption of ChatGPT and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). PitchBook's survey indicates that the VC community is very bullish on the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI); anticipates further declines in VC funding, partly because of SVB's collapse; and expects valuations to become more attractive over the next year.


