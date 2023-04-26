AdvaMed Logo

AdvaMed Logo

 By AdvaMed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Majority of Americans See Cancer as Top Government Priority, Study Finds 78% of Americans and nearly all adults who have been diagnosed with cancer (93%) say radiation therapy is safe and effective at treating cancer

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AdvaMed, the MedTech Association, released the findings of a new national poll on radiation therapy and cancer treatment revealing broad support for greater federal investment in the proven cancer treatment of radiation therapy, to bring down costs and expand access for patients.


Tags