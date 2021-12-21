New Psychologist-Led Video Series Supports Parents' and Children's Mental Health this Winter By Committee for Children Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Winter Well-Being campaign offers a seasonal series of videos designed to support parents' and children's mental health. By Committee for Children The Winter Well-Being campaign offers a seasonal series of videos designed to support parents' and children's mental health. By Committee for Children Committee for Children logo (PRNewsfoto/Committee for Children) By Committee for Children Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Surgeon General have made national declarations warning of youth mental health challenges as our nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. For nearly two years, families have been on the receiving end of a lot of stress and strain.Kids are struggling, and so are parents and caregivers. In a survey conducted during the pandemic, parents reported higher amounts of stress than adults without children. And research shows that poor mental health in parents is related to poor mental and physical health in children. To support parents, caregivers, and kids, Committee for Children, a nonprofit and leading provider of research-based social-emotional learning programs, is pleased to announce its second-annual seasonal video series, "A Psychologist's Guide to Winter Well-Being." The series will begin today, December 21, the start of the winter season.This year's Winter Well-Being videos are hosted by Dr. Tia Kim, a developmental child psychologist, a parent-child relationship expert, and a mom. Dr. Kim will be joined by a few special guests to cover a range of wellness-related topics. Her advice is rooted in research, and she'll share practices and tips relevant to kids and families. Video topics range from managing holiday stress to being an effective parent to understanding culture and its impact on mental health."Parents, we know you're already juggling so much," said Dr. Kim, who is VP of Education, Research, and Impact at Committee for Children. "We condensed decades of research into need-to-know tips and advice so you can come away with simple mental health strategies to try with yourself and your kids this winter."Visit WinterWellBeing.org to watch the video series' trailer and the first video, Managing Holiday Stress. New videos will be published every Tuesday through mid-February:Managing Holiday Stress (December 21, 2021)Embracing the Silver Lining (December 28, 2021)Setting Goals as Self-Care (January 4, 2022)Nurturing Teens' Friendships (January 11, 2022)Understanding Culture and Mental Health (January 18, 2022)Supporting Kids' Sense of Self (January 25, 2022)Being an Effective Parent (February 1, 2022)Celebrating with Gratitude (February 8, 2022)Showing Yourself Kindness (February 15, 2022)If you'd like to ask questions about well-being, head to WinterWellBeing.org and leave Dr. Kim a comment. You can also email asktia@cfchildren.org. About Committee for ChildrenCommittee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning (SEL), child protection, and bullying prevention for more than 40 years. With a history of action and influence, we're known as a leader in social-emotional education and a force in advocacy, research, and innovation in the field. We take a comprehensive approach to SEL, promoting social-emotional well-being from birth to early adulthood—supporting not just classrooms, but entire communities. As our programs transform the lives of more than 20.5 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.Media ContactJordana Ehling, Public Relations Managerjehling@cfchildren.org | 206-438-6378 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-psychologist-led-video-series-supports-parents-and-childrens-mental-health-this-winter-301449124.htmlSOURCE Committee for Children 