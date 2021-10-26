New Report Details Benefits Of Using Video Games In K-12 Education By Entertainment Software Association Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Entertainment Software Associat) By Entertainment Software Association Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and Higher Education Video Game Alliance (HEVGA) today released a new report that details how K-12 educators are using video games in classrooms across the U.S. to modernize learning opportunities and help students develop essential 21st century success skills.The new report, Benefits of Video Games in K-12 Education, finds that video games promote engagement and resilience, stimulate collaboration and encourage student participation, which can improve student attitudes toward learning and promote leadership and cooperation opportunities within the curriculum and through game clubs and esports. "More than 227 million people in the U.S. play video games, the majority of which believe that video games can be educational and improve both cognitive and creative skills," ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. "Our new report shows that in addition to the important intrinsic value of play to bring joy, mental stimulation and connection, video games are also being used in the classroom in creative and inventive ways to engage learners and develop pathways toward future success."The report reviews academic literature on video games in K-12 education and draws on in-depth interviews with teachers on their use of video games to extend and enhance student learning."The educators interviewed for this project work at public, charter, and independent schools in big cities, suburbs, and towns across the country. They teach math, science, language, history and more," HEVGA President Andrew Phelps said. "The research shows these educators are successfully using games as powerful tools to foster learning, exploration, and connection. We hope the report encourages more teachers to use video games in their classrooms."Increasingly, education-based video games are proving useful in advancing learning opportunities for students in the classroom and beyond. As this new report demonstrates, that trend will likely continue as more teachers adopt video games as tools to enhance learning outcomes.About the ESA The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers, and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect, and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture, and the economy. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on Twitter @theESA.About HEVGAThe Higher Education Video Game Alliance is the leading academic association advocating for the critical role video game programs play in higher education, industry, and government. Our mission is to create a platform for higher educations leaders which will underscore the cultural, scientific, and economic importance of video game programs in colleges and universities. The key is to create a robust network of resources – including unified advocacy, policymaker engagement, media coverage, and external funding – in order to incubate and harness the impact of this community in a 21st century learning environment. For more information, visit the HEVGA website or follow HEVGA on Twitter @theHEVGA. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-details-benefits-of-using-video-games-in-k-12-education-301408789.htmlSOURCE Entertainment Software Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadline2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter