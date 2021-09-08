New Research: How We Talk About Kids Impacts Public Support of Programs Aimed at Improving Their Lives By Leading for Kids, FrameWorks Institute, Leading for Kids; FrameWorks Institute Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Leading for Kids By Leading for Kids, FrameWorks Institute, Leading for Kids; FrameWorks Institute FrameWorks Institute By Leading for Kids, FrameWorks Institute, Leading for Kids; FrameWorks Institute Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FrameWorks Institute and Leading for Kids today released the second report from their research project, Building a New Narrative about Our Kids. Funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Children's Hospital Association, the project seeks to develop a new narrative for how we think and talk about kids, with the goal of increasing the salience of children's issues and building our collective responsibility to better address them. "The U.S. has countless advocates for children, but our advocacy messages have not been fully effective in creating the broad public support for programs we know would improve the lives of kids," said David Alexander, president of Leading for Kids. "We cannot begin to shift public thinking through framing and narrative efforts without understanding how advocates currently frame children's issues."The current research explores the frames and narratives child advocates currently use to communicate about children's issues and explores how these narratives influence public thinking and solutions support. The research identifies opportunities to change the frames we use when we talk about kids issues and offers recommendations that advocates can use to effectively influence public thinking and demand the changes necessary to better support children and young people.Today's publication follows the May 2021 report Why Aren't Kids a Policy Priority?, which explores people's deep assumptions and implicit understandings that contribute to the lack of prioritizing children in our public policy. A third report will be released later this year that analyzes current and historical framing of children's issues in the news media. The final phase of the project will create and test new effective narratives and framing strategies."We now have another critical piece to use in developing an overarching narrative to shape how we talk, think, and act on behalf of children," said Nat Kendall-Taylor, CEO of the FrameWorks Institute. "By understanding current narratives, we can see framing opportunities and challenges and develop frames that expand public thinking, and impact actions and policies."Download the report: How Are Advocates Talking about Children's Issues? An Analysis of Field Communications.About FrameWorks InstituteFollow us on twitter: @FrameWorksInstAbout Leading for KidsFollow us on twitter: @LeadingforKids. Media contact:Lindsay Okamoto318213@email4pr.com650-576-8589 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-how-we-talk-about-kids-impacts-public-support-of-programs-aimed-at-improving-their-lives-301370363.htmlSOURCE Leading for Kids; FrameWorks Institute Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter