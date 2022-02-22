BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To enable digital transformation and provide exceptional customer experiences, dedicated device fleets are now a core strategic element for enterprises, according to a newly released report from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and commissioned by Esper, the leader in DevOps for Devices.
The new Black & White report, "Enterprise-Class Dedicated Device Fleets Set to Explode, but Operational Challenges Loom," provides insights into the landscape of dedicated devices and what to expect in 2022. Key findings include:
- Dedicated device investment and fleet size have accelerated and will continue to grow and expand across industries.
- 49% of respondents reported managing fleets over 1K today while 69% expect to in the next three years.
- Leaders are choosing Android as their OS.
- Typical MDM solutions are insufficient, frustrating, and lack key components to enable success.
- Adoption of DevOps for Devices is the future for device and application management.
- 80% of respondents want to release software updates to devices at least weekly.
According to Brian Partridge, Research Director at 451 Research, who wrote in the Black & White report, "Dedicated device fleets have become an integral tool in enabling digital experiences and supporting business strategy. The global pandemic only accelerated this…Our survey shows that enterprises want to be able to deploy, manage, and update their mobile devices as continuously as they deploy software. By embracing the concepts at the core of DevOps… teams responsible for device management will be able to collaborate more efficiently while handling the large scale of the fleets they oversee."
"Until now, there has been no data on dedicated device fleets," said Yadhu Gopalan, CEO and Co-Founder, Esper. "This report confirms that dedicated device fleets are central to how enterprises meet and exceed customer expectations. To stay relevant and deliver consistently better digital experiences, it's no surprise enterprises are looking to ship software more often to their devices and are choosing Android as the OS to power them."
On Thursday, February 24th, 2021, at 11 am PST Brian Partridge, Research Director at 451 Research and Keith Szot, VP Innovation & Solutions at Esper, will join Emily Carrion, VP Marketing at Esper, to discuss the findings of the report and lessons enterprises can implement now. Sign up for the webinar: Build Your Digital Transformation Around Dedicated Devices.
Media Contact
Emily Carrion, Esper, +1 253-281-3651, emily@esper.io
Shiv Sundar, Esper, 916-759-8231, shiv@esper.io
SOURCE Esper