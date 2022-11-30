Support Local Journalism


Human Animal Bond Research Institute Awards Grant to Thompson Rivers University

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced funding for a new research project at Thompson Rivers University that will explore the role of companion animals (pets) within incidents of intimate partner violence (IPV), including how pets can contribute to the wellbeing of IPV survivors.


