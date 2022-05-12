Planning Network Partners, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Washington, is formed to capitalize on the strengths of varied financial professionals to provide complex solutions to difficult financial challenges.
Port Orchard, WA: A new brand of Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) has opened for business: Planning Network Partners, LLC. Launched by financial services industry veteran Brian George, Planning Network Partners, LLC expands the abilities for its member Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) to manage an expanded share of their Ultra High Net Worth clients' portfolios.
Planning Network Partners, LLC partners with Financial Advisors and others with experience in finance, from insurance providers to attorneys, to create complex solutions that may not otherwise be available to an Advisor working solo.
"We take Advisors and financial professionals out of their silos, assess a client's challenge, and create complex solutions that can only be achieved in an inter-disciplinary approach. By working with us, IARs add the capacity to provide complex, inter-disciplinary strategies for the financial challenges the Ultra Wealthy face," George explained.
He first created Charitable Planning Network, LLC to help Financial Advisors bring greater value to their clients while delivering more gifts to their clients' favorite charities. George wished to bring the strengths of the growing network he created to other advisors.
"Charitable giving motivated my work, but I also believed that clients could benefit through collaboration with a network of seasoned professionals in different fields of finance. I formed Planning Network Partners, LLC as an RIA in order to help other Financial Advisors capitalize on the growing network of finance professionals," George said.
Planning Network Partners, LLC benefits IARs by:
- Increasing their ability to manage an expanded share of Ultra High Net Worth clients' portfolios
- Adding the capacity to provide complex, inter-disciplinary strategies for the financial challenges the Ultra Wealthy face
- Providing access to a group of seasoned professionals from a variety of financial disciplines and a world-class Custodian.
About Planning Network Partners, LLC: Planning Network Partners, LLC, located at 3688 SE Greenbriar Place, Port Orchard, WA, is a Registered Investment Advisory firm, connects and collaborates with a network of professionals who bring the highest levels of integrity and professionalism to the field of Financial Services. Our network is extensive in the fields of sophisticated Financial Planning.
