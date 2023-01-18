Support Local Journalism


Listing Media Services brings together photography services and high-quality, immersive listing media, giving agents everything they need to create interactive, save-worthy listings

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group brand ShowingTime+℠ has launched Listing Media Services in select markets. It is the first of two next-generation listing marketing products from the software suite that will transform the way real estate agents prepare and market their for-sale listings. Listing Media Services is currently available in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, with Tampa and Orlando coming online in a few days, and other markets having access to the service soon.


