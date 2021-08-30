New Social Media Service DENREI Launches Beta to Connect Users Through Email By Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., an independent US-based software development company, announced the beta launch of DENREI, their all-new email-based social platform.DENREI leverages the power of email, as a privacy-protected medium, to solve many problems that exist with social media today regarding censorship and freedom of speech."I believe that there should be social media that respects the freedom of speech, the freedom to listen, and the freedom not to listen," said Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.'s founder, Ken Uchikura. With DENREI, members can follow and be followed. When they send emails to their unique DENREI email address only their followers will receive their broadcasts. In addition, only DENREI email addresses can send and receive email communication between one another. This allows each user to control the flow of information making their data their own.Currently, DENREI is in closed beta and actively seeking "founding members" to contribute feedback to help grow the community.https://www.denrei.com/eng/founding-member-signupABOUT PACIFIC SOFTWARE PUBLISHING, INC.Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. has specialized in all facets of software for the past 34 years. In addition to DENREI, Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., provides world-class business tools, web hosting, and was recently named the "2021 Best Web Design and Development company in Bellevue, WA" by the Bellevue Reporter.For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at info@pspinc.com.Reference: https://www.denrei.com/ Contact:Ken Uchikura - Founder / CEOPacific Software Publishing, Inc.425-957-0808317674@email4pr.comhttps://www.pspinc.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-social-media-service-denrei-launches-beta-to-connect-users-through-email-301364656.htmlSOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter