New South Lake Union Apartment Building Sees Impressive Leasing Momentum Ahead of 2022 Opening By REN Seattle Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REN, a brand-new, high rise apartment building opening in the South Lake Union neighborhood in January 2022, today shared early leasing numbers that point to the continued comeback of Downtown Seattle. The refined rental community will be located in Seattle's Denny Triangle, in the heart of the city's tech center.The building is currently more than 20 percent pre-leased just three months after the opening of the pre-leasing center. REN reached this milestone several months ahead of its expected goal date. "With REN, we wanted to create experiences that we know matter to our residents," said Mark Edwards, vice president, asset management for the U.S. division of Bosa Family Companies, which developed REN. "Commissioned art from local and internationally recognized artists, handcrafted drinks right in your lobby, digital features accessible from the palm of your hand – here, you'll find unique indoor elements blended with the best of the outdoors. We carefully considered the space to feel like it's part community hub and part tranquil home." The 41-floor building will offer a total of 457 units, from one- to three-bedrooms each. Apartments come with high-end features, such as floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, KitchenAid appliances — including super-efficient induction stoves — large, covered balconies, coat closets and convenient shelving, in-unit laundry, pre-installed gig-speed internet and more.This tech-forward living space features several unique platforms and tools to enhance everyday conveniences. The Brevvie kiosk system allows renters to briefly rent everyday objects instead of having to purchase and store them; Fetch delivery service offers a direct and customizable package delivery process that's safe and easy; and the CommunityConnect™ OneApp gives residents a way to pay rent, make maintenance requests, monitor utilities and even control things like lighting and air conditioning all from their smartphones. The building itself will boast a long list of amenities that will make this downtown community uniquely appealing. Within the Terra Lobby, residents can enjoy a full hotel-style bar, with a restaurant and retail options coming soon after. The Parc dog area provides indoor and outdoor options for pet playtime, and the Aerial Rooftop Deck on the 41st floor offers stunning views of the city, the Puget Sound and Lake Union. With both indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a full kitchen, a game room and rentable event spaces, residents can both relax and entertain guests in this space.While the pandemic and a massive shift to working from home had an outsized impact on Downtown Seattle beginning in 2020, evidence is mounting that the heart of the city continues to make a strong return. According to research by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA), domestic visitors have returned to 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and foot traffic is back up to 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels.The city hosted a series of Welcome Back Weeks in July and September, and events and activations in parks and cultural areas are also springing up as a result of Mayor Jenny Durkan's 2021 Road to Downtown Recovery Plan. In late August, Mayor Durkan announced $7.5 million in direct investment to support Downtown Seattle economic recovery. Around the same time, Seattle City Council passed an ordinance to allow new street-level uses in Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. This move will help fill business vacancies and promote lively streets that are better suited for residential populations. Early leasing momentum at REN is yet another sign of the revival of the downtown core.To learn more about REN, visit www.RENSeattle.com. Go to www.renseattle.com/floorplans to view floorplans, book a tour and apply to lease. Those interested in tours can also visit in-person at the Pre-Leasing Center at 116 Fairview Avenue North, Suite 147, Seattle. About REN SeattleOpening in early 2022, REN offers 457 luxury apartment homes located in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood, minutes from the Amazon Spheres and Fifth Avenue shops. The building's organic design, wraparound balconies, emphasis on biophilia, hotel-inspired lobby design, 23,000 square feet of elevated community spaces and extensive curated art program will make it a new city icon. REN offers a life well rounded that facilitates a West Coast lifestyle, with a focus on connectivity, health and wellness, and ease and convenience. The building was developed by the U.S. division of Bosa Family Companies, known for its 50-year history of innovation and excellence in construction, real estate development and asset management. As one of Canada's most respected privately-owned brands, Bosa Family Companies has developed such projects as Fifteen Fifteen and Cardero.Media ContactsChris Guizlo and Nikki Arnone, Fearey for REN SeattleREN@feareygroup.com206-385-9301 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-south-lake-union-apartment-building-sees-impressive-leasing-momentum-ahead-of-2022-opening-301401472.htmlSOURCE REN Seattle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Ren Seattle Leasing Building Industry Economics Commerce Apartment Building Building Mark Edwards Resident Bosa Family Companies Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailboxElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsKittitas County Fair Special Award winners Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter