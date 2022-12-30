Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The latest version of 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com includes new tax tables and forms to help small businesses keep up with the latest tax rate change. Try it free for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HalfPriceSoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the leading provider of small business payroll tax solutions, is pleased to launch the new 2023 ezPaycheck Small Business Payroll software. Designed with simplicity in mind, this payroll software is easy to install, set up and use for first-time payroll software who may not know more about accounting and computers. The newly released version include:


Tags