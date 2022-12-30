The latest version of 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com includes new tax tables and forms to help small businesses keep up with the latest tax rate change. Try it free for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com
CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HalfPriceSoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the leading provider of small business payroll tax solutions, is pleased to launch the new 2023 ezPaycheck Small Business Payroll software. Designed with simplicity in mind, this payroll software is easy to install, set up and use for first-time payroll software who may not know more about accounting and computers. The newly released version include:
The new 2023 Federal income tax tables
The new 2023 State income tax tables
The latest 941, 940, W2 and W3 Forms for the coming 2023 tax season
When recently interviewed, Dr. Ge stated, "We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts. ezPaycheck payroll software has no learning curve, and is easy to install, easy to set up, easy to use, and easy to understand."
Despite its simplicity and ease of use, business owners should not mistakenly think ezPaycheck is short on features. ezPaycheck is packed with all the features a small business needs to run payroll quickly and easily, including:
Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Easily calculates differential pay
Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.