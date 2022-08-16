Daphne Michaels

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne Michaels — a leading human potential expert — is proud to announce the Aug. 22 launch of her Let's Meet on a Higher Bandwidth broadcast series consisting of ten-minute episodes that will air at 6 p.m. Pacific on Mondays and can also be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

The debut Aug. 22 episode, titled Are You Really Empowered?, will explore what personal power really means and how to achieve this powerful state of being — whether during challenging times or when things are going well.

