New Western Opens First Washington State Office in Seattle By New Western Sep 13, 2021 SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its exclusive marketplace of off-market properties, announced today the opening of its first office in Seattle, Washington."Seattle is one of the top 10 most expensive cities to purchase a home. The demand for housing in this market continues to be competitive and inventory for new construction is limited," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "There are almost one million properties that are 20+ years old in the Seattle area that could be ideal to renovate. We look forward to finding and acquiring these properties to provide real estate investors opportunities only available in our marketplace." The company has three divisions which include New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending. Together, the family of brands helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities."We are working hard to build a strong team of agents to bring our industry expertise to Seattle and offer much-needed inventory through our exclusive marketplace," said Ryan Bernhard, general manager of the Seattle market. "I am excited to move to such a diverse and inspiring city and introduce the market to New Western's offerings, which can help local real estate agents sell difficult properties, and provide investors with an inventory of unique properties to fix-and-flip or fix-and-lease."Bernhard has been with New Western since 2012, serving as the general manager in the Houston market, where the company facilitated the revitalization of more than $608 million in properties in the past four years. In Bernhard's new role as general manager of the Seattle market, he will be responsible for leading the team to accomplish its goal of facilitating the revitalization of $1.2 billion in residential properties over the next five years.New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform, and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. New Western delivers a property to a real estate investor every 13 minutes and has worked with more than 80,000 investors to date. The office is located at 10423 Main St. Suite 6 in Bellevue. For more information, you can call the Seattle office at 206-495-0522.About New WesternNew Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending. Each of these divisions focuses on helping to solve a specific need. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-western-opens-first-washington-state-office-in-seattle-301374754.htmlSOURCE New Western 