Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners worldwide, announces a new release of the Newforma Microsoft Outlook Add-in that allows users to effectively and immediately manage emails, RFIs, submittals and action items from any device.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, announces a new release of the Newforma Microsoft Outlook Add-in that allows users to effectively and immediately manage emails, RFIs, submittals and action items from any device.


