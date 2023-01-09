Support Local Journalism


KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Appen Limited (ASX: APX), the trusted global leader in high-quality data for the AI Lifecycle, today announced the official starting of Armughan Ahmad as CEO and President. With over 25 years of experience scaling multi-billion-dollar technology businesses and building strong global teams, Armughan plans to accelerate adoption within the fast-growing enterprise AI market.


