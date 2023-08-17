SmarTek21 (PRNewsfoto/SmarTek21)

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliTek Health, in collaboration with Newpark Healthcare, is excited to announce our AI-enabled document search, IntelliTek SearchAI – A voice-enabled, generative AI search tool which provides secure, streamlined access to and recall of corporate information from structured and unstructured data formats across digital systems, documents, and third-party sources, from any device. The beta product launched in the Fall of 2022 and was quickly adopted by Newpark Healthcare as part of a suite of initial commercial engagements, supporting their pre-commissioning and commissioning processes with leading EMEA healthcare organizations. The AI-enabled search tool (in the hands of their quality, compliance, and clinical process development teams) demonstrated marked improvements in operational efficiency and cost savings, defining a new standard in healthcare document management, particularly in the realm of voice-enabled, contextual information retrieval.


