(PRNewsfoto/Nexcess LLC)

(PRNewsfoto/Nexcess LLC)

 By Nexcess

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium provider of managed hosting and cloud solutions optimized for managed WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, announced today an exclusive online masterclass with Recapture (recapture.io), a leading provider of email automation solutions specifically tailored for revenue recovery from abandoned online shopping carts.


Tags