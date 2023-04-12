Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Built in collaboration with National University, the Head Start Promise will create a pathway to a college degree in early childhood education for Head Start and Early Head Start educators

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the National Head Start Association announced an ambitious new collaboration with National University's Sanford College of Education, designed to address the shortage of highly-qualified Head Start and Early Head Start professionals. This initiative–the Head Start Promise–creates a focused pathway designed for anyone who is committed to building a better future for America's historically underserved children, families, and communities.


Tags