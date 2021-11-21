Nieuw Statendam Returns to South Florida Cruising Today and Marks Holland America Line's Fifth Ship to Reenter Service By Holland America Line, Carnival Corporation and plc Nov 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo By Holland America Line, Carnival Corporation and plc Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, today on its first cruise since the industrywide pause last year. The ship marks the fifth Holland America Line vessel to reenter service, joining Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam.To commemorate the occasion, Holland America Line held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal to open embarkation, and team members greeted guests with flag-waving fanfare as they boarded the ship. Nieuw Statendam set sail on a seven-day western Caribbean itinerary that will visit Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios and Port Royal, Jamaica; and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's private island in the Bahamas. Click to Tweet: .@HALcruises' Nieuw Statendam returns to South Florida #cruising today, kicking off its #Caribbean season. The Pinnacle Class ship marks fifth for the cruise line to reenter service."Today is another milestone in our return to service, with Nieuw Statendam starting operation just in time for Thanksgiving, and we have a lot to be thankful for this year that we're getting back in the water," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Today is a great day for Holland America Line, and our team members can't wait to welcome guests on board."Nieuw Statendam will spend from November through April in the Caribbean on cruises ranging from seven to 11 days, all roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. Guests looking for a longer getaway can embark on a Collectors' Voyage — combined back-to-back itineraries that offer an in-depth exploration covering more than one part of the region.Every Caribbean cruise includes a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's award-winning private Bahamian island. This quaint sanctuary has evolved into a tropical playground for cruise guests and features the white-sand beaches; two-story villas and private cabanas; delicious dining venues like Lobster Shack; a children's waterpark; and a variety of fun-filled tours for nature lovers, adventurous travelers and explorers.Holland America Line has been homeporting from Port Everglades since the 1990s. Operationally, each ship visit contributes $364,000 directly to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies, etc.), port taxes and spending. Holland America Line works with nearly 100 South Florida vendors who supply the company and its ships with goods and services.Throughout the years, Holland America Line has been actively involved with more than 30 nonprofit organizations in South Florida through giving, shipboard lunches and cruise donations, including Seafarers' House, Henderson Behavioral Health, Coast Guard Women's Leadership Initiative, Symphony of the Americas, The Opera Society and more.For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/hyzz01yq. Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.CONTACT:Erik ElvejordPHONE:800-637-5029, 206-626-9890EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nieuw-statendam-returns-to-south-florida-cruising-today-and-marks-holland-america-lines-fifth-ship-to-reenter-service-301429595.htmlSOURCE Holland America Line 