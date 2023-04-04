ECHO logo (PRNewsfoto/Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program)

ECHO logo (PRNewsfoto/Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program)

 By NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


DURHAM, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 90 percent of pregnant people do not meet nutrition recommendations for pregnancy from diet alone and will need to supplement their diet with prenatal vitamins. At the same time, a majority of affordable prenatal supplements are missing the necessary amounts of at least one key nutrient, according to a new study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.


Tags