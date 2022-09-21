Support Local Journalism


The Journey will make four stops in Washington state, from 9/20 to 10/13. Please see locations and timing below.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The All of Us Research Program's Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help build one of the most diverse health databases of its kind and advance precision medicine.

