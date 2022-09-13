Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The annual awards program recognizes Nintex Partners for helping organizations accelerate digital transformation and drive business outcomes with the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the regional finalists of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards across six categories in AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Tags