Nintex Announces Call for Speakers at Nintex ProcessFest® 2022 By Nintex Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Nintex today announced a call for speakers for the company's marquee annual conference, Nintex ProcessFest® 2022. Individuals and teams with a passion for automation and business process improvement are invited to submit session abstracts to present at the upcoming digital business automation conference. BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced a call for speakers for the company's marquee annual conference, Nintex ProcessFest® 2022.To present a session at Nintex ProcessFest® 2022, submit an online session abstract at https://www.nintex.com/processfest2022-speakers by November 19, 2021 Nintex ProcessFest® is the company's largest event of the year and brings together customers, partners, individuals and organizations who are interested in improving the way people work with process management and automation software. The event is scheduled to broadcast around the world on March 1 in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and on March 2 in Asia Pacific. It will feature an action packed 60-minute keynote, valuable on-demand content and virtual networking sessions with process professionals and automation heroes.During the annual conference, Nintex experts located across every region of the globe will highlight the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform including its latest innovations like the Intelligent PDF Form Converter with Nintex Workflow Cloud, share customer success resources and stories and provide best practices for automating and managing processes enterprise-wide.Anyone who has leveraged Nintex to improve a process, to eliminate paper, to build an app, to save time and money, and to automate work is invited to submit an abstract for the session that they would like to share with thousands of business leaders, app developers and IT, ops and process professionals. Topics can include any combination of the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities Nintex offers including Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex RPA, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex AssureSign, Nintex Analytics and more. Submissions must include a brief overview of the topic as well as the related Nintex software solutions.Received submissions will be reviewed by Nintex and speakers will be notified in early December if they have been selected to present at Nintex ProcessFest® 2022. The company is also accepting short video submissions to feature in the opening keynote. Nintex customers and partners who are passionate about improving the way people work are welcome to submit a brief video clip online, https://www.nintex.com/share-my-story.Nintex will share more details about Nintex ProcessFest® 2022 in a future announcement when registration opens.To experience Nintex ProcessFest® 2021 on-demand, visit https://www.nintex.com/nintex-processfest-2021/. Media ContactKristin Treat Nintex kristin.treat@nintex.comcell: +1 (215) 317-9091About NintexNintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-announces-call-for-speakers-at-nintex-processfest-2022-301398846.htmlSOURCE Nintex 