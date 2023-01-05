Support Local Journalism


Company appoints industry exec to lead Sales and Marketing for the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Jen Bailin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). She joins Nintex having spent more than two decades leading high performance sales and marketing teams at SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and AWS.


