...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to
more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Company further expands its process and automation expertise with new board appointment
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Jeff Teper as its newest board member.
Teper is the President of Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft which includes Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. With more than 30 years of product leadership experience at Microsoft, he brings the right combination of leadership, product advocacy and customer insight to help Nintex build products and services that will help define the process automation market.
"Jeff's depth of experience building and scaling businesses at Microsoft is unparalleled," said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. "His unique blend of technical and business expertise coupled with his ability to recognize trends make him the perfect addition to the Nintex board."
"I've worked closely with Nintex since their inception in 2006. Not only are they a trusted Microsoft 365 and Azure partner, but have also established a great reputation as leaders within the process automation market," said Jeff Teper, "which is testament to the incredible work of Eric and his team. I'm excited to play a role in helping build on this success."
According to Stephen Elop Nintex Board Chair "as the process automation market evolves Jeff's expertise will be a big help to the Nintex management team, driving product innovation and excellence to accelerate the company's growth. I've had the opportunity to work closely with Jeff throughout my career and I'm excited to work with him closely again."
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.