Company appoints industry exec to lead Product, Design & Engineering and take automation to the next level.
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Niranjan Vijayaragavan as Chief Product Officer. He brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience to Nintex, having driven product strategy, vision and execution at organizations like Microsoft, BCG, Expedia, Avalara and—most recently—at Nuna, a health-tech company.